DoD’s New CDO Starts Monday

The Department of Defense’s (DoD) months long search for a new Chief Data Officer (CDO) is over – the new CDO will start Monday, according to the DoD press office.

Dave Spirk, a former U.S. Marine, who served most recently as the CDO for the United States’ Special Operations Command, will start as DoD CDO on June 22. Spirk will to help implement the department’s Digital Modernization Strategy released publicly last year.

“Effective data management is the central component of the department’s Digital Modernization Strategy,” said DoD CIO Dana Deasy, in a department press release. “Dave brings extensive experience and a thorough understanding of how data empowers joint, all-domain operations. I look forward to working with Dave as we create a strong data culture across the department.”

The DoD CDO reports directly to the DoD CIO and has “access to all Department of Defense data,” according to Section 903 of the Fiscal Year 2020 National Defense Authorization Act.