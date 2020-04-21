DoD, VA Launch new Health Data Sharing Capability

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), Defense Department (DoD), and Federal Electronic Health Records Modernization (FEHRM) program office launched a modernized health data sharing capability which will enhance both VA’s and DoD’s ability to securely exchange records with community health care partners.

“The recent COVID-19 pandemic underlines the importance for clinicians on the front lines to quickly access a patient’s health record, regardless of where that patient previously received care,” interim director of the FEHRM program office Dr. Neil Evans said in a press release. “As the DoD and VA implement a single, common record, the joint health information exchange and the associated expansion of community exchange partners is a critical step forward, delivering immediate value to all DOD and VA sites.”

The health information exchange (HEI) will allow for providers in DoD and VA to quickly and securely access electronic health record (EHR) data for patients that have been seen by a participating community health partner or health system. Additionally, participating community providers can have a single-entry point to request and access DoD and VA HER to treat patients.

According to the VA, the HIE will provide a platform for “future interoperability expansion, including connecting to CommonWell, a network of more than 15,000 community providers, expected later this year.”