The Department of Defense (DoD) has named U.S. Army veteran Laurie Buckhout as the new deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy.

In her new role, which began March 17, Buckhout oversees establishment of DoD’s cyberspace policy and strategy, leads the department’s cyberspace activities, and manages related relationships across the Federal government, domestic stakeholders, and international allies.

Buckhout, a retired Army colonel, brings extensive military and industry experience to the role. During her 26 years with the military, she commanded a battalion-level task force during the initial attack into Iraq in 2003 and later continued her work for the Federal government during a stint as a special government employee with the Department of Commerce.

In the private sector, Buckhout founded Corvus Consulting, which is a strategic consulting firm specializing in electronic warfare and cyberspace operations, according to the DoD’s announcement.

“I am deeply honored by the President’s trust in me to assist him in his objective to bring Peace through Strength, and I could not be happier to be once again serving my country under our 29th Secretary of Defense, Secretary Hegseth,” Buckhout said in a statement. “The Defense Department’s cyber warriors are some of the most powerful force multipliers in our arsenal to deter aggression, secure our borders, and assist our allies in strengthening their own defenses.”

“It’s going to be an exciting and very fulfilling position, and I look forward to standing up with our warfighters to defend our nation,” she continued.

Beyond business leadership, Buckhout served as the president of the Association of Old Crows, a non-profit focused on electromagnetic warfare, and the International Electronic Warfare Association. She’s also been an adjunct professor for cyberspace operations and electronic warfare at National Defense University, the Marine Corps University, and George Mason University.

Buckhout’s appointment follows President Donald Trump’s nomination of Katie Sutton to serve as the assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy last week.