The Defense Department’s (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) is teaming up with the U.S. Space Force in a newly issued solicitation focused on creating a “tactically responsive” space system prototype that can be deployed and utilized within 24-hour notice.

The project – dubbed “Victus Haze” – is looking for commercial solutions that can “demonstrate on-orbit Tactically Responsive Space (TacRS) systems objectives within the next 12-18 months,” according to the solicitation.

All responses to the solicitation are due by Sept. 7.

“In today’s space environment, rapidly responding to and assessing potential threats while providing additional on-orbit capability is necessary to ensure the operational safety of ongoing space operations,” the solicitation says.

“This prototype will further advance the risk reduction for dynamic space systems to conduct their missions while demonstrating a contingency response capable of inspecting and characterizing a threat on urgent operational timelines,” the agencies said.

The project will consist of multiple phases and encompass novel solutions that will enable Space Safari – a program created in 2021 – to respond to “high-priority, urgent space needs by rapidly acquiring, integrating, and executing missions supporting USSPACECOM and other combatant command needs,” the solicitation says.

Some of the solutions that the project is looking for include: