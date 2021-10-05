All civilian employees of the Department of Defense (DoD) have until November 22 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new memo from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The Pentagon mandated the vaccine for all service members back in August, but the latest memo provides a timeline for unvaccinated civilian employees as to when they are required to receive their vaccines.

The memo outlines the following vaccination deadlines for civilian employees:

  • “October 11: first dose deadline (if receiving the Moderna vaccine);
  • October 18: first dose deadline (if receiving the Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine);
  • November 8: second dose deadline (if receiving the Moderna and Comirnaty/PfizerBioNTech vaccines); and
  • November 8: first (only) dose deadline (if receiving the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine).”

DoD civilian employees can go to any DoD vaccination site to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or go elsewhere. However, they must be prepared to show a copy of their vaccination record “to meet forthcoming procedures for DoD COVID-19 vaccination verification.”

New DoD civilian employees will need to be fully vaccinated by their start date or by November 22, whichever comes first.

“Vaccinating DoD civilian employees against COVID-19 will save lives and allow for the defense of our Nation,” Hicks signed the memo. “Thank you for your focus on this critical mission.”

Read More About
Workforce Issues
Recent
More Topics

Categories

About
Grace Dille
Grace Dille
Grace Dille is a MeriTalk Staff Reporter covering the intersection of government and technology.
Tags