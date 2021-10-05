All civilian employees of the Department of Defense (DoD) have until November 22 to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new memo from Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The Pentagon mandated the vaccine for all service members back in August, but the latest memo provides a timeline for unvaccinated civilian employees as to when they are required to receive their vaccines.

The memo outlines the following vaccination deadlines for civilian employees:

“October 11: first dose deadline (if receiving the Moderna vaccine);

October 18: first dose deadline (if receiving the Comirnaty/Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine);

November 8: second dose deadline (if receiving the Moderna and Comirnaty/PfizerBioNTech vaccines); and

November 8: first (only) dose deadline (if receiving the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine).”

DoD civilian employees can go to any DoD vaccination site to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or go elsewhere. However, they must be prepared to show a copy of their vaccination record “to meet forthcoming procedures for DoD COVID-19 vaccination verification.”

New DoD civilian employees will need to be fully vaccinated by their start date or by November 22, whichever comes first.

“Vaccinating DoD civilian employees against COVID-19 will save lives and allow for the defense of our Nation,” Hicks signed the memo. “Thank you for your focus on this critical mission.”