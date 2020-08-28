DoD Sees September Release of $11.7 Billion Enclave Services RFP

The Defense Department (DoD) expects to issue a final request for proposal (RFP) late next month for its multiyear Defense Enclave Services IT contract worth up to $11.7 billion.

The proposal due date is slated for 60 days after the release of the solicitation, with the final contract award anticipated in December 2021, according to documents from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), whose Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO) is issuing the solicitation.

“This optimization initiative seeks to modernize the DoD Architecture, reduce cost, improve business practices and mitigate operational and cyber risk,” said Debra Daniels, DITCO’s deputy director and DISA’s senior services manager, during an industry day earlier this month.

The contract type is a single award, Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinite-Quantity (ID/IQ) contract over a 10-year ordering period, which includes a four-year base and two three-year options.

“The scope of Defense Enclave Services procurement is to merge the networks, processes, tools, and infrastructure of 22 separate DoD agencies under a Single Service Provider,” said Susan Taylor Beury, the acquisition analyst assigned to the Defense Enclave Services procurement, at the same industry day.

Notably, the procurement is said to require the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) audit, with a level three or four certification requirement.