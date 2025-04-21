The Department of Defense (DoD) is seeking industry input on advanced communication tech – including radios, antennas, and datalinks – for drones used by special operations forces in swarm operations.

The request for information (RFI) – released on April 16 by the Air Force’s Offensive Small Uncrewed Aircraft Systems (sUAS) System Program Office – comes as the DoD moves forward with plans?“to begin integrating and fielding [these capabilities] in 18 to 30 months,” according to the document.?

Responses are due by May 25.

To accelerate these efforts, officials are asking industry for insight on how to integrate communication technology to provide sUAS in Group 2 and 3 “dynamic multi-domain communications capabilities within sUAS swarm in contested and denied environments [and] data relay (ranging in size and complexity from simple status messages to full motion video) to/from stations inside denied and contested environments.”

Group 2 and Group 3 drones are classified by their weight and how they operate. Group 2 drones weigh between 21 and 55 pounds, fly below 3,500 feet above the ground, and stay under 250 knots. Group 3 drones are heavier – between 55 and 1,320 pounds – and can fly up to 18,000 feet above sea level, also staying under 250 knots.

Additionally, DoD expects to expand beyond the initial drone systems it will launch, with future upgrades potentially introducing new technologies and replacing components to boost performance.

Notably, the RFI is encouraging non-traditional defense contractors to propose new or unconventional ways to improve communication and data sharing for smaller drones in Groups 2 and 3.

According to officials, insight gathered from this RFI will help DoD assess the readiness of current solutions and identify potential technologies for both initial and future sUAS acquisitions, leaving the door open for vendors to participate later even if they miss the first round.

Interested vendors must submit responses in two separate files: a product spec or data sheet (Part One) and a technology synopsis detailing the solution (Part Two).