The Department of Defense (DoD) has restructured its Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD (R&E), DoD announced May 10. The DoD has redesignated the three current Directors of Defense for R&E as Deputy Chief Technology Officers (CTO).

The redesignation affects Barbara McQuiston, whose new title is Deputy CTO for Science and Technology (S&T); Maynard Holliday, who is now Deputy CTO for Critical Technology; and Terrence Emmert, who is now Principal Deputy CTO for Mission Capabilities.

“Taken holistically, these changes will posture our organization to work at speed and increase collaboration both inside and outside the Department,” Heidi Shyu, Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering, said in the announcement.

McQuiston’s title was formerly Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Research and Technology. As Deputy CTO for S&T, her office will now manage “foundational research and development,” like basic research, workforce issues, technology protection and more. McQuiston’s office will also oversee Federally Funded Research and Development Centers and University Affiliated Research Centers.

Holliday, whose former title was Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization, will now have his office focus on “strategically critical technology areas.” According to the new organization chart, that will include overseeing the offices of the 5G transition, Applied Technology like directed energy and hypersonics, and Enabling Technology like artificial intelligence, renewable energy and storage, and more.

Emmert, whose title was Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Advanced Capabilities, will have his office focused on mission engineering, mission integration, joint operations, prototyping, rapid transition, and experimentation. As Deputy CTO for Mission Capabilities, Emmert will also work closely with the Joint Staff, the Armed Services, and Combatant Commands on “more mature technology.”