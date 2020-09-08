DoD Publicizes Online Mental Health Resources

The Defense Department (DoD) recently issued an information sheet to provide service members and their families with online mental health resources, specifically providing help to those who are survivors of sexual assault.

“As service members continue to experience daily challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOD wants everyone to know that assistance for sexual assault remains available for all service members and their dependents,” DoD said in a press release.

The resources being made available include the Safe Helpline which is a 24/7 hotline established in 2011 to assist DoD members affected by sexual assault. Through Safe Helpline, mental health resources can be accessed such as:

Responders Near Me: a database of military civilian sexual assault service providers;

Safe HelpRoom: an online group chat service to connect sexual assault survivors in the military; and

Safe Helpline app: a free mobile resource.

Additionally, Military OneSource and Military Crisis Line provide services on a variety of other matters like non-medical counseling, military and family life counseling, and a toll-free crisis line for military members that includes text and online chat services.