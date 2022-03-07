The Department of Defense (DoD) has named Tanya Skeen acting assistant secretary of defense for acquisition at the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition [ASD(A)].

Skeen comes to ASD(A) from the DoD’s F-35 Joint Program Office, where she served as the executive director of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program, also called the Lightning II Program.

“What a bittersweet moment for me! F-35 is the most amazing and impactful program in the world delivered by the best team I have ever had the honor to work beside,” Skeen said on LinkedIn. “The F-35 warfighters and our U.S. and allied teammates owe a debt of gratitude to this incredible group of professionals at the Joint Program Office.”

Previously, Skeen served as a program executive officer of the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office; deputy director of test and evaluation, Headquarters U.S. Air Force; and program manager and chief engineer at the Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office.

“Huge thanks to my departing Executive Director, Tanya Skeen, as she leaves the F-35 Joint Program Office after an exceptionally successful 3.5 year tour,” Lt. Gen. Eric Fick, program executive officer and program director at the F-35 Joint Program Office, said in a farewell post for Skeen on LinkedIn. “You drove change for our people and for our program…and we’re in a better place today thanks to your efforts.”