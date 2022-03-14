The Department of Defense (DoD) has named Margaret Palmieri as its deputy chief digital and artificial intelligence officer (CDAO).

Palmieri previously served as special assistant to the vice chief of naval operations and as director of the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Action Group. Palmieri also founded and directed the Navy Digital Warfare Office.

“Margie has a proven record of building and managing teams that solve hard technical and operational problems,” John Sherman, DoD CIO and acting CDAO said in a press release. “Her deep knowledge and relationships within DoD will ensure the CDAO navigates and cuts through the bureaucracy to get things done.”

“This position is about speed and scale,” Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks said. “The department’s CDAO will galvanize our people, processes, and resources to leverage artificial intelligence, data, and digital solutions.”

The CDAO held an inaugural Town Hall last week, connecting personnel across the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Chief Data Office, Defense Digital Services, and Office of Advancing Analytics.

The department also announced additional appointments to the CDAO team, including Lt. Gen. Mike Groen, as director of the DoD’s JAIC and senior military advisor to the CDAO; Clark Cully, as deputy CDAO, policy; Greg Little, as deputy CDAO, enterprise capabilities; Katie Olson, as deputy CDAO, digital services; and Dan Folliard, as CDAO chief operating officer.

“Our time is now. The CDAO has the support of Secretary Austin and Deputy Secretary Hicks, we are seen. The Office of the CDAO will grow on the strong foundation our organizations have already built,” Sherman said. “Our inaugural executive team, led by Ms. Palmieri as deputy CDAO, has the skills, knowledge, and relationships that will help pave the way for the department to accelerate the adoption of data, analytics, and artificial intelligence.”