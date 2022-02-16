The Department of Defense (DoD) has appointed Eric D. Evans as chair of the Defense Science Board (DSB), the agency announced on Feb. 14.

In his new role, Evans will lead the group of board members that advises Pentagon leaders on issues regarding science, technology, manufacturing, acquisition process, and other topics of special interest.

“I am deeply honored to serve in this role, and I look forward to working closely with DoD senior leadership and the DSB members at a time when science and technology advances are critically important for protecting the U.S. and our allies from new threats,” Evans said when accepting his appointment.

Evans previously served as vice-chair of the DSB, where he co-led several studies, including ones related to improvised explosive devices and cybersecurity.

Evans is the director of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Lincoln Laboratory, a multidisciplinary Federally funded research and development center focused on advanced technologies to meet critical national security needs.