DoD Breaks Ground on JEDI Environment

The Department of Defense (DoD) began development of the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) environment on Dec. 11, according to an article on the agency’s website.

The article, written by Associate Editor David Vergun, shares new DoD JEDI and Fiscal Year 2020 details revealed by CIO Dana Deasy at AFCEA-NOVA’s Air Force IT Day last week. Deasy said that JEDI’s unclassified cloud computing infrastructure will be built over the next two months. The secret environment will launch about six months later, with a top-secret environment to follow.

Deasy also shared four of the 14 early adopters of JEDI: Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), U.S. Transportation Command, U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), and the Navy. The early adopters will test out JEDI’s tactical edge to inform the way ahead, DoD’s article states.

Alongside the JEDI transition, the DoD CIO listed several other modernization priorities for the current fiscal year. The agency aims to: sign a memo with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) to integrate modernization efforts with U.S. allies; develop proposals for 5G network dynamic spectrum sharing; host industry 5G network pilot programs; create performance standards for supply-chain risk; issue a cyber workforce strategy; and meet compliance with 28 of 30 data safety cyber hygiene metrics.