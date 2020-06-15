DoD Begins Pentagon Phase One Reopening

The Department of Defense (DoD) is beginning Phase One of reopening of the Pentagon today, under the Pentagon Reservation Plan for Resilience.

Under Phase One, many social distancing practices will remain in place, such as wearing face coverings, maintaining six feet of distance where possible, and limiting gatherings to a maximum of 10 people. Organizations within DoD should only have essential personnel return to workspaces, and are encouraged to have no more than 40 percent of their workforce in office spaces. The remaining 60 percent or more of the workforce should continue teleworking.

Organizations within the Pentagon also are encouraged to consider alternating schedules for employees. DoD said that “random screening of employees and contractors will occur at facility entrances.” All visitors will continue to be screened, and more pedestrian entrances will be opened.

The Pentagon is among the largest Federal office locations, housing over 23,000 military and civilian personnel.

Federal agencies were given guidance back in March by the Office of Management and Budget on realigning the workforce and resources to slow the spread of COVID-19. The guidance in place urged utilizing maximum telework where possible.