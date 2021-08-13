The Department of Defense (DoD) awarded a five-year $979 million contract to Peraton to counter misinformation specifically originating from adversaries of the United States.

Under the contract, Peraton will provide the DoD, U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM), and its mission partners with operational planning, implementation, and assessment services to achieve operational advantages in the information space and counter threats to U.S. national security.

The National Defense Authorization Act for FY2016 stated that the secretary of Defense should develop agile concepts, technologies, and strategies across media to counter and degrade the ability of adversaries to spread misinformation and persuade, inspire and recruit.

Peraton is explicitly tasked with increasing the ability of USCENTCOM and its mission partners to coordinate, collaborate, and fuse information-related capabilities and information operations through effective messaging. Peraton is also tasked with driving innovation to boost information operations capabilities, helping the nation extend its competitive advantage to achieve national security objectives.

The DoD has worked with various contractors in the private sector to counter misinformation in the U.S. across media, including social networks, from adversaries.