The Department of Defense’s (DoD) Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) and the Joint Chiefs of Staff have relaunched the Global Information Dominance Experiments (GIDE) to help inform joint data integration solutions.

The fifth iteration of GIDE, dubbed GIDE V, began on Jan. 30 with virtual and in-person participants – including military and civilian personnel – at the Pentagon, multiple combatant commands, and duty stations globally.

The experiments will conclude on Feb 2. GIDE V marks the first time the Pentagon has held a joint, globally integrated experiment of this level and scale enabled by data, analytics, and AI.

The experiments will inform Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) solutions related to joint data integration, AI, and machine learning technology.

“We want to rapidly improve access to data across the Joint force from the strategic level to our tactical warfighters,” Craig Martell, chief digital and AI officer, said in a press release.

The intended outcome of these experiments is two-fold. First, it would help identify barriers across policy, security, connectivity, user interface, or other areas interfering with data sharing across the joint force. Second, it would show how data, analytics, and AI can improve workflows in various missions, from globally integrated deterrence through targeting and fires.

“GIDE serves as an opportunity to stress-test our current systems and processes, introduce new technologies and approaches, and learn in an experimentation environment that replicates real-world operations,” said GIDE V Mission Commander, Col. Matthew Strohmeyer.”

“We have developed a metrics-based approach to assessing GIDE V, so we are positioned to make improvements in future experiments,” he said.

The CDAO will host four iterations of the experiment throughout 2023 – GIDE V-VIII – all aligned to the Joint Warfighting Concept and the JADC2 Implementation Strategy.