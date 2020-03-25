DISA Re-Ups Antivirus License for Teleworkers

The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) announced March 23 that it renewed its antivirus software license agreement with McAfee, with the move coming amid increased employee telework caused by the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

“Recognizing a need, DISA and the DoD have renewed their anti-virus home use programs,” the agency said.

The agency said the license allows active Defense Department (DoD) employees to use the software for home use. The software “will not only protect person PCs, but will also potentially lessen the threat of malicious logic being introduced to the workplace and compromising DoD networks,” DISA said.