The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) is looking to invest in new cloud-based technologies for military service members and is looking to work closely with industry partners to bring these goals to fruition through non-contracting avenues.

Sharon Woods, director of DISA’s Hosting and Compute Center, stated that they are in the process of establishing four Cooperative Research and Development Agreements (CRADA), which are cooperative agreements between industry, academia, and government to develop new tools without any money tied to them.

“And all of these are opportunities, whether it’s through sub-contracting with our existing contractors, using something like CRADA even new contracting efforts, if that’s what makes sense,” Stated Woods.

“But I think all of these present opportunities at a broad-brush level for us to partner with you and so whether it’s through the website,” Stated Woods.

Woods also articulated that to partner with other small businesses she suggested that small businesses should work to help them understand their areas of expertise to deliver products in less than six months.

“The more we understand your business area, and that you’re able to articulate, this is what I can deliver. And this is how I can deliver it in six months. And this is ultimately how it scales. We’ve proven that that model works. And so, I think it would be good for you to connect with us,” stated Woods.