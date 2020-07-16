DISA Increased VPN Access Ten-Fold During Pandemic

While the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) says that a pandemic was never a part of its strategic plan, the agency has released figures showing how it quickly prepared its workforce to continue operations including a 1,000 percent increase in virtual private network (VPN) access for its joint partners.

“For years, we have been moving toward a more mobile, capable workforce, where data are accessible anywhere and at any time,” Navy Vice Adm. Nancy Norton said. “Together with our mission partners, we are capturing the processes and lessons learned for what we do for our mission partners, and we want many of these force-strengthening changes to be enduring.”

Since March, DISA has increased network capability by nearly 500 gigabits per second with about 122,000 telework connections each day, per a July 15 press release. The Army saw a nearly 300 percent increase in VPN access through DISA’s efforts, and the agency is providing “significantly increased capability” to the Air Force.