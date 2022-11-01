The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) has awarded Lumen Technologies a $1.5 billion contract to provide network transport and communications services in the Asia Pacific region.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract will deliver network services over a ten-year period in the 36-nation U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Area of Responsibility.

“Lumen is extremely proud to serve the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command with essential mission services that help protect and defend U.S. territory, our people, and America’s national interests,” said Zain Ahmed, senior vice president of Lumen public sector.

“We’re delivering the always-on network infrastructure so the U.S. Department of Defense can focus on its mission to enhance the stability of the Asia Pacific region, promote security cooperation with our allies and partners, respond to emerging situations, deter aggression and if necessary, fight to win,” Ahmed added.

With the new contract, Lumen will provide high-capacity, end-to-end communications services for DISA, including ethernet, internet, and wavelengths. These services will help the United States to achieve national security objectives in the Asia Pacific region, which also includes Alaska.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command is “the oldest and largest unified geographic combatant command charged with integrating U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps forces within a region that contains more than half of the world’s population,” according to the press release. Lumen’s essential communication services will help protect U.S. interests in this diverse and strategically complex region.