The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) is looking to replace its current enterprise learning content management solution (LCMS) and is seeking industry feedback to develop a new LCMS, according to a request for information (RFI) posted to SAM.gov today.

DIA currently uses the Advanced Global Intelligence Learning Environment (AGILE) for talent development, collaboration, coaching, and mentoring using a two-platform system.

“DIA primarily delivers classroom instructor-led training (ILT), but also needs to track eLearning, manage classrooms and resources, track competencies, high stakes exams, and manage content for ILT as well as eLearning,” the RFI says. “The needed solution(s) then becomes a blend of a learning management system, learning content management system, competency management system, and a course management system.”

The current AGILE system utilizes a registration component from the SAP Learning Management System as well as the online learning platform Blackboard. Neither is currently fully meeting the DIA’s LCMS needs. The DIA is looking for a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) software product that meets the technical requirements necessary for DIA.

Respondents are expected to respond with a COTS product and answers to the questions the RFI poses by September 2.