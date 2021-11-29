The Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) has awarded General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) a fixed-price, award-fee $829 million contract to provide IT help desk services for the agency.

The contract was announced last week by the Pentagon, along with a bevy of other contracts awarded to entities to assist Army, Navy, Air Force, the Defense Logistics Agency, and DLA missions.

Work on the contract will be performed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., and other sites, and is expected to run through 2032.

The most recent contract win announcement follows an award to GDIT of an indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract valued at $136 million by the U.S. Navy to modernize and consolidate the service branch’s existing IT help desks. GDIT is leveraging secure, cloud-based AI technologies to fulfill the contract.

“This program, which will support thousands of Navy personnel globally, will leverage the latest in artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and natural language processing to create an adaptive solution that becomes smarter with every transaction,” said Leigh Palmer, Senior Vice President for Defense at GDIT.