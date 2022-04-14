The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) awarded Amentum a five-year contract worth up to $260 million to produce and deploy prototypes that target emerging and uncrewed air, land, maritime, space, and cyber threats for the agency.

Specifically, under this contract, Amentum will perform complex research, development, test, and evaluation services to facilitate rapid technology development and transition of countering unmanned systems threats systems and technologies to enhance border security and protect critical infrastructure.

“To stay ahead of evolving threats, Amentum applies an agile engineering and development approach that utilizes state-of-the-art software tools and iterative methods. By delivering innovative, quick reaction solutions, Amentum will help ensure DHS remains at the forefront of technology,” a press release by Amentum noted.

Amentum was awarded this contract under the Department of Defense Information Analysis Center’s multiple-award contract vehicle.

“Amentum is ready to partner with the Department of Homeland Security and provide our unmanned systems expertise to help develop solutions that protect our national security,” Jill Bruning, President of Amentum’s IS4 Business Unit, said in the press release.