DHS Seeks Research on Knowledge Management System

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Procurement Innovation Lab (PIL) is going to conduct market research on a Knowledge Management System which doubles as both Workload and Data Management Systems that allow PIL Coaches to manage workload to more easily find other PIL projects.

“The PIL is researching the market availability of a Knowledge Management System which doubles as a Workload Management System and a Data Management System,” a request for information (RFI) said. “An intuitive, easy-to-use system will allow PIL Coaches to manage workload in a consistent manner in order to make it easy to quickly find other PIL projects and documents while also allowing for comprehensive data analysis and the ability to run visually engaging reports on that data.”

PIL allows procurement teams in DHS offices to virtually test Federal Acquisition Regulation flexibilities “to award contracts in an effort to manage risk, shorten time to award, reduce barriers to competition, and to provide better mission outcomes.”

In addition to managing PIL systems more efficiently, PIL wants to know if a cloud-based solution would be better for remote access and to manage and issue micro-credentials more easily. PIL also wants to keep track of important email exchanges.