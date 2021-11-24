The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program office issued a pre-solicitation for proposed research topics it intends to pursue, hoping that eligible small business partners will become more aware and attuned to those areas of study.

The research areas include automated artificial intelligence sensing technology, counterfeit microelectronic detection, a broadband interoperability platform, biological hazard detection, a mass fatality tracking system, a wearable detector for chemical threats, low-cost diagnostic devices, and streamlined airport checkpoint technology for passengers with limited mobility.

“The topics span a broad range of homeland security needs that give small businesses the opportunity to partner with DHS and turn their ideas into effective solutions,” Dusty Lang, the DHS SBIR director, said in a press release. “I encourage all innovative small businesses to review the topics in the pre-solicitation to better understand our research and development needs.”

According to the solicitation published on SAM.gov, some topics are intended for public safety needs and rescue response. In contrast, others look to expedite and improve standard security processes across other government agencies.

The SBIR Program is a three-phase program. Proposals stand at a maximum of $150,000 for five months within phase one and $1 million over one year for phase two.

Additionally, as part of the SBIR Program, the DHS is interested in working with all small businesses, particularly small disadvantaged, women?owned, veteran?owned, service?disabled veteran?owned, and socially and economically disadvantaged small businesses.

The deadline to submit questions is 5:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 14.