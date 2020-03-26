DHS Pressing on with Job Fair Webinars

Despite the impacts of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak on the job market and various transitions to telework, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is pressing on with online recruitment webinars.

The next webinar, set for April 14, is focused on resume and Federal employment tips for recent graduates. After that, events are scheduled throughout mid-summer catered to bolstering the agency’s IT workforce and general DHS employment opportunities.

“As part of our hiring efforts, we are hosting a series of informational webinars about our department-wide mission, DHS career opportunities, special hiring authorities, effective resume writing, and how to create a profile on USAJobs,” the agency states on its website.

Webinars are limited to the first 1,000 registrants.