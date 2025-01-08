The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has released a playbook for the public sector detailing what it calls the “responsible adoption” and “mission-focused” adoption of generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) capabilities.

Published on Jan. 7, the Playbook for Public Sector Artificial Intelligence Deployment aims to aid officials in improving the adoption of GenAI technologies and is geared toward state, local and Federal officials use while using “lessons learned” from DHS’s deployment of pilot GenAI programs they the agency said aided investigations, mitigated hazards, and trained immigration officers.

The playbook provides guidance on tools and infrastructure, responsible use practices, measurement and monitoring planning, and GenAI training and workforce talent acquisition.

“The rapid evolution of GenAI presents tremendous opportunities for public sector organizations. DHS is at the forefront of federal efforts to responsibly harness the potential of AI technology,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement. “This new resource draws from our own experiences to help state and local leaders adopt AI technologies in their own work.”

“Safely harnessing the potential of GenAI requires collaboration across government, industry, academia, and civil society, and we hope state and local leaders join our effort to foster a responsible, mission-focused culture of innovation,” he continued.

DHS – one of the first Federal agencies to begin work with AI and GenAI tech – said that a major component of its success in deploying AI tools came from its commitment to visibility and mission-enhancing goals.

“By sharing our experiences and best practices, we aim to empower other government agencies to leverage AI in a way that enhances their missions while safeguarding the rights and privacy of the individuals they serve,” said DHS Chief Information Officer Eric Hysen in a statement.

Public sector organizations can start with where they’re currently at, the playbooks stated, noting that they should begin with mission-focused, narrowly scoped GenAI pilot projects to explore the technology’s potential. Other steps to take while getting started include supporting leadership and cross-functional collaboration and conducting assessments of technical infrastructure to identify gaps and address privacy, security and bias risks.

Using clear metrics to guide progress reporting while training staff and recruiting talent will help to bolster organizational capacity. Incorporating user feedback and iterative improvements can help refine GenAI application, DHS added.

The playbook follows additional steps the agency has taken to disclose AI use cases and provide guidance to other agencies and government entities looking to develop and deploy AI. In December, the agency announced its latest GenAI deployment coined “DHSChat” modeled after the popular commercially available ChatGPT. DHS also recently updated its AI use case inventory and published additional voluntary AI guidance in November for the secure development and deployment of AI within critical infrastructure.