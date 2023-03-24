The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched a new website aimed at simplifying access to grants and other resources to deter domestic terrorism acts.

The new website at preventionresourcefinder.gov was created by a plethora of different government agencies to provide resources to communities in the prevention of possible domestic terrorist threats.

“The Prevention Resource Finder provides stakeholders with information on the resources needed to help prepare for and prevent targeted violence and terrorism across our country,” stated the agency.

In total, 17 different agencies are contributing to the new platform, including and including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), The Department of State, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA).

“The federal departments and agencies participating in this Prevention Resource Finder have joined together to present resources to address targeted violence and terrorism,” DHS said.

Some of the resources provided by the website include pointers to grant funding opportunities for research, training, and community-based support services. “Preventing targeted violence and terrorism requires a community approach,” said DHS.

Other services include information sharing platforms and evidence-based research that communities can leverage to reduce any possible domestic terrorist threats.

“These departments and agencies cooperate on programs, tools, grant funding, victim support, training, and technical expertise to help communities and groups prevent, detect, and mitigate acts of targeted violence and terrorism,” DHS said.