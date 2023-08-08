The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is delaying the rollout of its Enterprise Cloud Infrastructure Provider Suite (ECLIPS), with plans to conduct a follow-up industry engagement event in October or November to discuss the status of the project.

In a posting to SAM.gov last week, DHS said it does not expect any additional requests for industry feedback on ECLIPS draft documentation for the remainder of fiscal year 2023, which ends September 30.

DHS first announced the ECLIPS project last fall, which will serve as a new cloud acquisition strategy that will offer a strategic sourcing vehicle useful to all DHS components for cloud adoption.

Beth Cappello, deputy chief information officer (CIO) at DHS, said the 22 different components within DHS have different appropriated dollars and mission sets, with varying progress on their cloud services journey. Therefore, she said the DHS Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO) is looking to ECLIPS as a new, flexible cloud acquisition strategy.

“One of the things that we’re trying to facilitate at DHS OCIO is an acquisition strategy that will support this need for agility and flexibility and scalability within the components – and basically give them an easy button so that when they’re ready, and when they have needs, they’ll have a vehicle available that will support their requirements,” Cappello said last fall.

“It is the ECLIPS strategy,” she continued. “This is our enterprise strategic sourcing vehicle for cloud infrastructure hosting services. This strategic sourcing vehicle will allow for consistency, ease of use, streamlining ordering, and maximizing efficiency.”