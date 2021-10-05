The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has awarded Peraton a nearly $2.7 billion dollar contract to aid the agency’s move to the cloud, according to an Oct. 4 award announcement posted to SAM.gov.

The contract spans 10 years, broken up into a five-year base period, a three-year option, and an additional two-year option. The indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract comes in at a total of $2,685,000,000.

The contract, for Data Center and Cloud Optimization (DCCO) services, was technically awarded to the firm Perspecta Engineering, but Peraton completed an acquisition of the firm in May. As a result, Peraton will now be responsible for providing IT services to manage and operate the DHS’s Hybrid Computing Environment (HCE).

DHS’s HCE consists of a data center at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, colocation sites, as well as private and commercial cloud services. DHS also plans on adding infrastructure-as-a-service from cloud service providers and more colocation sites to the HCE. Peraton will be responsible for operating, optimizing, and automating the HCE as an “integrated entity,” according to the performance work statement.

The solicitation for the contract was released in January, with an update the following month. The contract award adds to a recent run for Peraton, having previously been awarded a $979 million contract from the Department of Defense to combat misinformation and another $497 million from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide Infrastructure-as-a-Managed-Service in August.