The Department of Transportation (DoT) has hired Cordell Schachter as its new chief information officer (CIO), according to Schachter’s LinkedIn.

Schachter is taking over the top tech job at DoT from Jack Albright, who was serving as acting CIO since January.

Previously, Schachter has served as the chief technology officer at the New York City Department of Transportation since 2008. In this role, Schachter led the department’s IT and telecom team and kept busy “by innovating mobility, software development, mapping, communications, on-site and cloud infrastructure, project management, public data, and customer support,” according to his LinkedIn.

Schachter has also served at the NYC Department of Information Technology and Communications and in a number of private sector roles at Avaya, Siemens, AT&T, and IBM.

He is also an adjunct associate professor at NYU’s Center for Urban Science and Progress and NYU’s Wagner School of Public Service graduate schools, teaching technology for civic innovation.