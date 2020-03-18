Department of Defense Releases Request for Prototype Proposals for 5G Technologies

The Department of Defense (DoD) released the third of four planned Request for Prototype Proposals (RPP) relating to 5G technology development.

The RPP called for industry input into technology development related to Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality testbeds, networks, and applications at Joint Base Lewis-McChord in Washington state. Last week, DoD issued two 5G Smart Warehouse RPPs for technology development at the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Albany, Georgia and Naval Base San Diego. The fourth planned RPP relates to dynamic spectrum sharing.

“We strongly encourage our members to collaborate and respond to these important RPPs to support innovation and make sure that the United States remains a global technology leader on 5G,” said Joseph Dyer, chief strategy officer of the National Spectrum Consortium. Full proposals are due April 30.