The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has appointed Denice W. Ross as the U.S. Chief Data Scientist.

“The mission of the U.S. Chief Data Scientist is to responsibly unleash the power of data to benefit all Americans,” Ross wrote in a blog post published November 3. “I’m eager to get started and look forward to collaborating with data innovators already working inside of Federal government and at the State, Tribal, and local level.”

Ross has a wide range of responsibilities in the new role including providing a vision for maximizing social return on Federal data, working with agencies to establish best practices for data management, and recruiting and retaining the best minds in data science for public service.

Before this position, Ross served as a senior fellow at the National Conference on Citizenship and the Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation. She also served as data strategy lead and public interest technology fellow at the New America think tank.

Ross is a former Presidential Innovation Fellow and worked at the Office of Management and Budget as a senior adviser during the Obama administration. She also held data leadership roles with the City of New Orleans.