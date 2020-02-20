Democratic Candidate Campaigns Scoring Well on Cybersecurity

In a recent report about 2020 Democratic presidential candidates’ cybersecurity posture, each of the campaigns scored a “B” letter grade or better, and showed increased focus and investment in good cyber hygiene.

The report from SecurityScorecard analyzed cybersecurity posture for the campaigns of: Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Michael Bennett, D-Colo.; former Vice President Joe Biden; former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii; former Rep. John Delaney; former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick; businessmen Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer; and author Marianne Williamson.

While the report recognized overall positive results, it also identified some problematic findings involving non-sanctioned websites and applications. Furthermore, it cautions that the findings do not indicate that candidate websites are immune from successful cyberattacks.

“Although all signs point to candidates heeding the call of security experts, the landscape of cybersecurity changes daily, if not by the minute,” the report said. “No security professional ever feels their defenses, processes, or threat intelligence systems are flawless. Instead, it is a balance of continual improvements and risk analysis.”

SecurityScorecard said it will conduct a follow-up report prior to the general election as the 2020 campaigns continue and the candidate pool continues to shrink.