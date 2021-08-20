The Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) is looking for augmented reality (AR) technology to surveil the U.S.-Mexico border. The agency’s aviation division, along with other Justice Department components, is seeking a name brand Shotover Systems Augmented Reality Mapping Systems (ARS) for government-owned and operated aircraft.

According to a solicitation, the acquired system will need to be installed and integrated with airborne imaging systems in DEA-owned aircraft to support DEA missions.

“The Shotover Systems ARS are presently being utilized in conjunction with DEA airborne imaging systems for observation and surveillance to support ground-based enforcement personnel with recorded video evidence. The Shotover Systems ARS is an advanced mapping system that offers a superior situational awareness,” the solicitation says. “The ARS displays mission-critical information such as street names, addresses, parcel data, business names and landmarks directly over live video.”

Among other features, DEA said it would like the ARS to have multiple USB ports for transferring imager video to removable USB media; touch screen capability; gigabit ethernet; Wi-Fi connectivity; and multiple high-definition video inputs and outputs.

The maximum value for the contract is yet to be determined and the guaranteed minimum for the contract is $25,000 for the base year only. Responses are due Aug. 25.