The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) – a component of the Defense Department (DoD) that conducts most of the Federal government’s personnel security investigations along with handling security education and awareness training – has promoted two senior officials to run contracting and policy functions for the agency.

Clay Socha was named DCSA’s Head of the Contracting Activity at Acquisition and Contracting. He held that position in an acting capacity since August 2021, and before that was the agency’s Chief of Critical Tech Protect & Enterprise Contracting.

From 2017 to 2019, Socha was director of the Administrative Contracting Office at the National Background Investigations Bureau (NBIS).

NBIS was part of the Office of Personnel Management before it was transferred in 2019 to DoD, and changed its name to DCSA with that transfer. The move left DoD in charge of most of the Federal government’s security clearance investigations.

Separately, DCSA named Leslie Henderson Chief, Policy and Oversight at Acquisition and Contracting. From 2019 until earlier this year, she was Chief of the Contracting Office for Information Technology at DCSA’s Acquisition and Contracting organization. She also worked for the NBIS when it was part of OPM.