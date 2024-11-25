The Department of Energy (DoE) has tapped Dawn Zimmer as the agency’s new principal deputy chief information officer (CIO), according to a LinkedIn post by Zimmer on Nov. 21.

Zimmer is stepping into the role at DoE after Brian Epley left the position earlier this year to become CIO at the Commerce Department.

Most recently, Zimmer has worked for the past five years as the executive director of Information Technology Experience and Engagement at Virginia Tech. In that role, Zimmer supported over 30,000 users by leading the IT engagement and experience team, according to her LinkedIn profile.

She brings with her 16 years of experience with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), including director of business partnerships at the agency from 2017 to 2019 with a focus on IT issues and leading a staff of 280 people.

Zimmer also served as deputy director of service delivery within the CIO office at the Justice Department from 2016 to 2017.

Zimmer received a Bachelor of Science in business administration and marketing the Ramapo College of New Jersey.