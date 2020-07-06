Darryl Peek Moving to Google Cloud

Google Cloud

After two years at Salesforce, Darryl Peek announced he will be moving to a new position as Head of Federal Strategic Partnerships at Google Cloud. “In my new role, I am looking forward to working with a talented team in support of an impressive System Integrator ecosystem on a world-class platform,” Peek said in a LinkedIn post. Prior to working with Salesforce, Peek held various roles within the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the CIO and Office of the CTO.

