D.C-Area Feds Cleared for 1pm Get-Out Ahead of Snow

With the D.C. and Northern Virginia areas expected to see the season’s first significant snowfall this afternoon, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is telling Federal agencies to prepare for the weather and send employees home early today.

OPM released an alert telling employees of Federal offices to depart no later than 1:00 p.m. EST today, and that Federal offices will all close at that time. Additionally, employees “may request unscheduled leave to depart prior to their staggered departure time,” OPM said.