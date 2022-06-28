U.S. Cyber Command (USCYBERCOM) wants more technology organizations on the front lines of the global cybersecurity effort to improve defensive capabilities and share threat data with the government, a senior official from the command said on June 27.

Cyber Command Executive Director Dave Frederick explained that USCYBERCOM frequently shares cyber-related information, but the agency needs more private companies to fully report cyber incidents so that Cyber Command can learn from them.

“We are committed to building a relationship with the private sector where mutual tipping and queuing of valuable data could be continually employed,” Frederick said during a webinar organized by Billington Cybersecurity.

Fredrick also emphasized that Cyber Command sees cyber as a team sport and that “the only way real cyber defense can be achieved is by working together.” In addition, Frederick emphasized the agency’s continued focus on information sharing and collective defense initiatives with the Defense Industrial Base and the U.S. telecommunication industry.

Fredrick also highlighted Cyber Command’s continued need to enhance its technology capabilities to perform its mission and enhance the Joint Cyber Warfighting architecture (JCWA), and deal with the complexity of the multiple systems that make up JCWA and its continued focus on integration and leveraging the combined generated data.

“Our joint cyber war fighting architectures are a pretty complex set of systems,” Frederick said. “It’s a group of programs that provide us our big data platform capability, our offensive weapons and tools, our defensive tools and defensive sensors, and command and control.”

Additionally, Frederick highlighted current technical priorities that Cyber Command is focused on, including: