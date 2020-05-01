COVID-19 Contracts Exceed $8.7 Billion

Federal agencies and departments have spent more than $8.7 billion on COVID-19 related contracts since February – spending more than a billion dollars in the past week.

According to figures from the Federal Procurement Data System, over 85 agencies and departments have signed more than 7,200 coronavirus-related contracts since February. Agencies and departments have inked more than 2,000 additional contracts since the total spend of $6.9 billion one week ago.

Fourteen contracts have been reached of $100 million or larger. The largest single contract is still an April 8 deal for $646 million in ventilators between a company based in Massachusetts and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The same office signed a $551 million deal a week later for more ventilators with a Nevada company.

The Department of Veterans Affairs continues to be the most frequent buyer, with over 2,500 purchases for a total of over $1 billion. The General Services Administration surpassed HHS for the second most transactions with over 1,500, but HHS still had the greatest total spend of over $4.5 billion.

Virginia companies signed the most contracts with over 1,100 signed. California companies reached over 600 deals, and Massachusetts organizations signed the third most with 574. Companies from the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and all 50 states have reached a contract during this period.