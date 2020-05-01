Congressional Task Force on Digital Citizenship Created

Eight representatives founded the Congressional Task Force on Digital Citizenship on Thursday in order to create policies to promote technology’s responsible use.

“Our children and families are spending more time online than ever before as they navigate an increasingly digital world – Congress needs to keep pace,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., in a press release Thursday. Reps. Don Beyer, D-Va., David Cicilline, D-R.I., Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., Bill Foster, D-Ill., Bill Keating, D-Mass., Ben McAdams, D-Utah, and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., joined Wexton’s effort. The task force has no Republican founding members.

Identifying misinformation and disinformation online, understanding online threats and scams, combatting online extremism, and other issues related to digital footprint, privacy, and well-being are listed as topics of interest for the task force on its website.

“This task force will assemble experts, stakeholders, and leaders to advance policies that promote the responsible use of technology,” Wexton said. The group will work to help integrate digital citizenship into classrooms, according to task force website.