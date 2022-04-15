The U.S. Department of Commerce announced the appointment of 27 new experts to the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Advisory Committee (NAIAC) – the first appointments for the recently established committee.

The NAIAC – established in late 2021 – will provide recommendations on topics including the current state of U.S. AI competitiveness, the state of science around AI, and AI workforce issues. The committee also is responsible for advice regarding the management and coordination of the initiative itself, including its balance of activities and funding.

“AI presents a new frontier for enhancing our economic and national security, as well as our way of life. Moreover, responsible AI development is instrumental to our strategic competition with China,” said U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves in a press release.

“The diverse leaders of our inaugural [NAIAC] represent the best and brightest of their respective fields and will be instrumental in helping the Department strike this balance,” he said. “Their anticipated recommendations to the President and the National AI Initiative Office will serve as building blocks for U.S. AI policy for decades to come, and I am immensely grateful for their voluntary service.”

The committee members were nominated by the public as expert leaders from a broad range of AI-relevant disciplines from across academia, industry, non-profits, etc.

Some of the newly appointed members include: