Commerce Creates Rule to Allow U.S. to Participate in Standard Setting Bodies

The Department of Commerce announced a rule to allow American companies to participate in international standards setting bodies, an area previously vacated by the United States to discourage commercial cooperation with the Chinese company Huawei.

The new rule, scheduled for publication in the Federal Register on June 18, ensures that Huawei’s inclusion on the Entity List does not preclude American companies from contributing to standards-development activities, in which the Chinese company is participating.

“The Department is committed to protecting U.S. national security and foreign policy interests by encouraging U.S. industry to fully engage and advocate for U.S. technologies to become international standards,” said Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross, in a press release Monday.