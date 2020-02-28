Coast Guard Wants Tech for Maritime Tracking

The Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (DHS) wants solicitations from start-ups that can develop technology to track objects underwater as a part of its Silicon Valley Innovation Program (SVIP), according to a Feb. 27 announcement.

“During the course of normal operations, Coast Guard [USCG] aircraft and vessels come across numerous types of jettisoned objects, and navigation hazards that need to be recovered from the seas and waterways. The USCG is interested in tracking solutions that are interoperable with current USCG maritime and aviation assets,” said Wendy Chaves, chief of Research, Development, Test and Evaluation and Innovation.

The technology would be used by USCG as a “more reliable system for clearly marking and accurately monitoring objects in the water for recovery.” Specifically, the agency is seeking buoy tracking tech that can be deployed from air platforms and maritime vessels to help USCG more effectively meet its mission of ensuring the nation’s maritime safety.

“A robust and effective Maritime Object Tracking Technology will bolster USCG mission capabilities and a system that can be more widely used by all USCG personnel will strengthen waterway security, drug interdiction, and search and rescue missions while benefitting maritime navigation and marine safety,” Melissa Oh, SVIP managing director, said.

SVIP and USCG will host a Homeland Security Day on March 4 in Menlo Park, Calif., to discuss the solicitation. DHS is accepting solicitations through February 2021.