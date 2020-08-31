CMMC Assessor Training Kicks Off Today

The first group of assessors for the Department of Defense’s new cybersecurity standard will begin training today, according to a press release from the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB).

The CMMC-AB has chosen 73 Provisional Assessors candidates, who will complete a four-day training, followed by an exam. Once certified, the Provisional Assessors can be a part of CMMC Third Party Assessment Organization (C3PAO) teams to help implement the standard released earlier this year.

“It’s time to get Assessors into the field and test the process,” said CMMC-AB Board Chair Ty Schieber, in the August 25 release. “The Provisional Program is designed to do just that.”

The goal of the new Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) is to provide a Federal standard for the cybersecurity of those companies in the Defense Industrial Base with which the Department of Defense conducts business. Prior to the CMMC, companies self-attested to cybersecurity controls provided by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).