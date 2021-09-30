The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has partnered with Girls Who Code (GWC) to develop pathways for young women to pursue careers in cybersecurity and technology, the agency announced Sept. 30.

CISA and GWC will establish collaborative opportunities to provide awareness, training, and career pathways into cybersecurity for girls and young women through this partnership. Both agencies also want to tackle diversity disparities by heightening awareness of cybersecurity and technology careers.

They will be working with employers to build tangible pathways for young women, especially young women of color, to get hands-on experience in the private sector, the non-profit sector, or the government in areas of cybersecurity and technology.

“One of my top priorities at CISA is to inspire more women and girls to pursue careers in cybersecurity and technology,” CISA director Jen Easterly said in the announcement. “The gender gap that exists in the cybersecurity workforce contributes to the overall cyber workforce shortage that persists in the United States and globally, which ultimately makes us less prepared to deal with the threats of today and tomorrow.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Girls Who Code to help build the next generation of cyber talent where young women, everywhere, can see themselves in cyber,” she added.

CISA and GWC have committed to working to close the gender gap that persists in the cybersecurity workforce by bringing more talented young women into the force to prepare our nation to defend against the threats of today and tomorrow.

Additionally, to aid the Biden Administration’s national effort in combatting cybersecurity threats, GWC plans to establish a micro-credentialing program for historically excluded groups in technology. The program will make scholarships and early career opportunities more accessible to historically underrepresented groups.