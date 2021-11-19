The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) will be rolling out a new protected Domain Name System (DNS) technology in 2022, CISA’s Trusted Internet Connections (TIC) program lead Sean Connelly said on Nov. 18.

At ATARC’s Zero Trust Virtual Summit, Connelly said the new system will be an evolution of a prior program designed to protect the networks of Federal civilian executive branch (FCEB) agencies.

“It’s an evolution of what we had prior [to] EINSTEIN3, a DNS service, but the new service comes with many benefits including enhancements to detection response, integrated DNS solutions, [it’s] more scalable, [and] resilient,” Connelly said at the event.

In March, CISA and the National Security Agency released guidance for agencies to help select protected DNS providers. Connelly’s announcement means that instead, CISA will take the task into its own hands, in line with its increasing involvement in oversight of Federal agency networks.

The EINSTEIN3 program is an evolution of the original EINSTEIN program designed to give all FCEB agencies the same baseline of cybersecurity to help manage their risks.

Connelly said the coming DNS service will be provided to agencies for no cost.