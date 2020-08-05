CISA Releases Cyber Workforce Tool

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a new online tool designed to help individuals navigate career options in the field of cybersecurity.

The Cyber Career Pathways Tool is an interactive tool, which shows a total of 52 positions across five “skill communities” of IT, cybersecurity, cyber effects, intel (cyber), and intelligence. For each position, the knowledge, skills, and abilities required are listed as are similar positions.

The tool was created by the Interagency Federal Cyber Career Pathways Working Group, led by CISA, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs. CISA advertises the tool for use by both teenagers and adults.

“Growing and strengthening the pipeline of cyber talent is a top priority for CISA,” the agency’s Assistant Director for Cybersecurity Bryan Ware said. “It is more important than ever in this digital age for government and industry to invest in supporting the development of our cyber workforce.”

The tools is one of several resources on CISA’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies website.