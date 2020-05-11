CISA Launches Public Safety Communications Websites

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) launched a public safety emergency communications website on May 7 to make resources more readily accessible to the officials that need them.

Featuring resources from SAFECOM, the National Council of Statewide Interoperability Coordinators, and the Federal Partnership for Interoperable Communications, migrating to the CISA web domain more easily connects states and territories to necessary communications. In a press release, CISA added that the new domains will also improve access to the agency’s other cybersecurity and infrastructure resources.

“Good communications is always a key cornerstone component of a successful event,” Chief Gerald Reardon, SAFECOM chair within the City of Cambridge Fire Department, Mass., said. “SAFECOM strives to make all this valuable information available to our stakeholders. Having a consolidated website to access this information especially in these times is a tremendous advantage to our collective membership.”

For now, CISA has set up redirects to guide traffic for the new sites but recommends adding them as browser bookmarks.